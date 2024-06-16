Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Repositioning of National Icons' Statues in Parliament

Congress has condemned the decision to relocate statues of Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, and Chhatrapati Shivaji within the Parliament complex. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge termed the move as arbitrary and against parliamentary traditions. The opposition suggests the move aims to diminish the statues' visibility, affecting peaceful protests by MPs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Congress has vehemently opposed the recent decision to relocate prominent statues within the Parliament premises. Mallikarjun Kharge, the party chief, decried the move, describing it as 'arbitrary and unilateral' while criticizing the lack of consultation or discussion regarding the change.

Rajya Sabha chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the newly designated 'Prerna Sthal' in the Parliament complex, where the statues of national icons and freedom fighters, previously dispersed throughout the premises, have now been centralized. While the Congress alleges that the move is meant to limit the visibility of these statues for MPs' peaceful and democratic protests, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla commented that the intention is to make these statues more accessible for visitors.

However, Birla dismissed the political angle, asserting, 'None of the statues have been removed, they have been relocated. There is no need to indulge in politics on this.' The Lok Sabha secretariat has also noted that the 'Prerna Sthal' was intended to provide a consolidated space where visitors could easily pay tributes and learn about the lives and achievements of these historical figures through new technological means.

