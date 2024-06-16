Left Menu

BJP Central Team Investigates Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

A central BJP team, including senior leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited West Bengal to investigate alleged post-election violence against party workers. The team met victims, claimed widespread fear, and vowed to report findings to BJP president J P Nadda. They promised legal support and blamed the state's ruling party, TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:52 IST
BJP Central Team Investigates Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A central BJP team, comprising senior leaders such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived in West Bengal on Sunday evening to assess the situation following alleged violence against BJP workers after the Lok Sabha elections.

The team interacted with a number of alleged victims who, according to BJP claims, have sought refuge at a house near the party's state headquarters. Prasad stated that both the state's populace and BJP workers live in fear of post-poll violence, describing West Bengal as an anomaly in an otherwise peaceful national election process.

Prasad called for accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting the violence was a repeated pattern observed in previous elections as well. Deb reported that around 10,000 BJP workers have been displaced due to violence and intimidation and committed to standing by the party's members. The team plans to brief BJP president J P Nadda on their findings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024