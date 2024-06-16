BJP Central Team Investigates Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

A central BJP team, comprising senior leaders such as Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, arrived in West Bengal on Sunday evening to assess the situation following alleged violence against BJP workers after the Lok Sabha elections.

The team interacted with a number of alleged victims who, according to BJP claims, have sought refuge at a house near the party's state headquarters. Prasad stated that both the state's populace and BJP workers live in fear of post-poll violence, describing West Bengal as an anomaly in an otherwise peaceful national election process.

Prasad called for accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting the violence was a repeated pattern observed in previous elections as well. Deb reported that around 10,000 BJP workers have been displaced due to violence and intimidation and committed to standing by the party's members. The team plans to brief BJP president J P Nadda on their findings.

