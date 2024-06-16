N Chandrababu Naidu Appoints P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as TDP State President
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo, appointed Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the new state president. Yadav replaces Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu, who led the party previously. Naidu expressed strong confidence in Yadav's ability to fulfill this new role.
- Country:
- India
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), named Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the new state president on Sunday. Yadav succeeds Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu in the role.
Naidu conveyed his confidence in Yadav, who previously served as the TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party president. In a statement shared on TDP's X handle, Naidu said, 'I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president. I congratulate senior party leader Atchhanaidu, who led the party till now as its president.'
Atchhanaidu, as a member of Naidu's 25-strong ministerial council, remains entrusted with the agriculture, co-operation, marketing, animal husbandry, dairy development, and fisheries departments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tin Oo: A Legacy of Resistance and Leadership in Myanmar's Tumultuous History
Have full faith that voters will make BJP win more than 370 seats, NDA more than 400 in LS polls under PM Modi's leadership: JP Nadda.
Congress Leadership Gears Up for Poll Counting Day
Robert De Niro's Leadership Award Revoked Amidst Political Outcry
Boeing's Critical Leadership Transition: Navigating the Safety Crisis