N Chandrababu Naidu Appoints P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as TDP State President

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP supremo, appointed Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the new state president. Yadav replaces Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu, who led the party previously. Naidu expressed strong confidence in Yadav's ability to fulfill this new role.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:20 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), named Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the new state president on Sunday. Yadav succeeds Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu in the role.

Naidu conveyed his confidence in Yadav, who previously served as the TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party president. In a statement shared on TDP's X handle, Naidu said, 'I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president. I congratulate senior party leader Atchhanaidu, who led the party till now as its president.'

Atchhanaidu, as a member of Naidu's 25-strong ministerial council, remains entrusted with the agriculture, co-operation, marketing, animal husbandry, dairy development, and fisheries departments.

