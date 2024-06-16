N Chandrababu Naidu Appoints P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as TDP State President

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), named Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as the new state president on Sunday. Yadav succeeds Agriculture Minister K Atchhanaidu in the role.

Naidu conveyed his confidence in Yadav, who previously served as the TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Party president. In a statement shared on TDP's X handle, Naidu said, 'I am appointing Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao Yadav as Andhra Pradesh TDP president. I congratulate senior party leader Atchhanaidu, who led the party till now as its president.'

Atchhanaidu, as a member of Naidu's 25-strong ministerial council, remains entrusted with the agriculture, co-operation, marketing, animal husbandry, dairy development, and fisheries departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)