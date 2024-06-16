BJP Central Team Assesses Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal
A central BJP team, including senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, visited West Bengal to investigate alleged violence against party workers post-Lok Sabha elections. The team met with alleged victims and assured them of legal support. TMC denies the allegations, calling them fabricated.
A senior BJP delegation, comprising stalwarts like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Biplab Kumar Deb, landed in Kolkata on Sunday evening to scrutinize claims of violence against their party workers in the aftermath of the Lok Sabha elections. The visit underscores the escalating tensions between BJP and the ruling TMC in West Bengal.
The delegation engaged with supposed victims of post-poll violence, who are currently sheltered near the BJP's state headquarters. Ravi Shankar Prasad voiced concerns about the safety and apprehension experienced by the people, urging CM Mamata Banerjee to address these issues democratically.
During their two-day visit, team members including MPs Brijlal and Kavita Patidar, pledged legal support and vowed to report findings to BJP President J P Nadda. The ruling TMC, however, refutes these claims as politically motivated fabrications.
