BJP Team Surveys Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

A four-member central team of the BJP visited Coochbehar on Monday to assess the situation following alleged violence against saffron party workers in West Bengal after the Lok Sabha elections.

The team includes convenor Biplab Deb, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Rajya Sabha MPs Brij Lal and Kavita Patidar.

The BJP central team aims to meet party workers who have reportedly been displaced from their homes due to post-poll violence after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced on June 4.

Biplab Deb told reporters that post-poll violence has become a habit for the Trinamool Congress, even after the election results.

"The sooner TMC changes its stance of attacking opposition parties, the better it will be for the party," Deb stated.

The team will visit various locations in Kolkata on Tuesday to meet BJP party workers affected by the reported post-poll violence.

