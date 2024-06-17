Biden's $50M Ad Blitz Targets Trump's Legal Troubles

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign announced on Monday a $50 million expenditure on a new advertising blitz aimed at highlighting Republican Donald Trump's felony conviction. The strategic move comes as Biden seeks to clearly define the choice between himself and Trump well ahead of their first scheduled debate on June 27 in Atlanta.

A pivotal element of Biden's campaign is to shed light on Trump's sweeping policy proposals for a second term and to galvanize disaffected Democrats and independent voters. The substantial ad buy, focusing heavily on Trump's legal troubles, underscores a renewed effort to make the former president's criminal issues a focal point of the election narrative.

"This election is between a convicted criminal who's only out for himself and a president who's fighting for your family," declares the narration in the ad titled 'Character Matters,' juxtaposing images of a Trump mugshot with Biden high-fiving supporters. The Trump campaign has not yet responded but has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)