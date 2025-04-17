Strengthening Ties: Xi Jinping's Landmark Visit to Cambodia

Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Cambodia for a pivotal two-day state visit, aiming to enhance the already strong relations between the two countries. This historic trip follows his visits to Vietnam and Malaysia, drawing the curtains on a Southeast Asian tour designed to reinforce mutual cooperation.

During the visit, Xi engaged in extensive discussions with Cambodian leaders, focusing particularly on trade amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and U.S.-China trade tensions. This trip comes as Cambodia faces potential high tariffs from the U.S., emphasizing China's stance against unilateralism and protectionism.

Marking the 50th anniversary of a dark chapter in Cambodian history, the visit also shines a spotlight on China's pivotal role in Cambodia's rapid development. Beijing remains the key investor in Cambodia, underscoring their strategic partnership with significant ventures like the Ream Naval Base and infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)