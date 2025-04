China's Strategic Inroads: Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomacy Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

In a strategic move to bolster China's influence in Southeast Asia amid growing U.S. tariff tensions, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his three-nation tour in Cambodia. This visit underlined Beijing's intent to position itself as a pillar of stability, particularly as President Donald Trump's tariffs loom over export-driven economies.

Cambodia stands among the most affected by proposed U.S. tariffs, facing rates as high as 49% on certain exports. Xi's timely visit was seen as a demonstration of China's economic leverage, highlighting its opposition to unilateral protectionism while fostering multilateral trade ties with Vietnam and Malaysia.

The Cambodia visit saw the signing of 37 bilateral agreements, including a significant Public-Private Partnership contract for the ambitious USD 1.156 billion Funan Techo Canal project. China's investments continue to make it Cambodia's largest trading partner and investor, with a bilateral trade reaching USD 17.83 billion in 2024, weighted heavily in China's favor.

