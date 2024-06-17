India-US Strengthen Global Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's commitment to strengthen its global strategic partnership with the US following talks with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The discussions covered key areas such as semiconductors, AI, telecom, and defence, particularly under the iCET initiative.
In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to its comprehensive global strategic partnership with the United States. This statement came after Modi's meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday.
Earlier, India's NSA Ajit Doval and Sullivan conducted wide-ranging discussions aimed at implementing the ambitious India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET). The agenda covered numerous collaborative areas, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecom, defence, and space exploration.
The Prime Minister's Office revealed that Modi expressed satisfaction with the rapid growth and scope of the bilateral partnership. Modi also reflected on his recent interaction with US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit, reaffirming a commitment to elevate the partnership to new heights.
