Priyanka Gandhi's Grand Entrance: Taking Over Wayanad as Rahul Retains Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi will retain his Rae Bareli seat while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad for her electoral debut. This decision, made by Congress leader Kharge, marks the first time all three Gandhis will be in Parliament together. The BJP criticizes this as dynastic politics while the Congress praises Priyanka's efforts.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced he will retain his seat in Rae Bareli, leaving Wayanad for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest in her electoral debut.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement following high-level discussions at his residence. If Priyanka emerges victorious, it will mark the historical moment of all three Gandhi family members - Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka - serving in Parliament together for the first time.
The BJP has already criticized this decision as an example of dynastic politics. BJP spokesperson Shezad Poonawala claimed, 'This proves that the Congress is not a party but a family company.' Rahul Gandhi, who has emotional ties with both Rae Bareli and Wayanad, expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad and emphasized he will continue supporting both constituencies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SKM Leads in Sikkim Assembly Elections: Early Trends Show Dominance
BJP Leads in Arunachal Assembly Elections Amid Rain-Soaked Enthusiasm
SKM Leads in Sikkim Assembly Elections: Early Trends Show Challenge for SDF and Others
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Registers for Iran's Snap Presidential Elections
BJP Secures Major Win in Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections