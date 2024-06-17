BJP Andhra Chief Invites Elon Musk to Test EVM Security

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief, D Purandeswari, on Monday requested the Election Commission to invite global technocrat and Tesla founder Elon Musk to attempt hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Responding to a social media post by Musk that EVMs should be eliminated due to potential hacking by humans or Artificial Intelligence (AI), Purandeswari made this appeal to the poll panel.

''According to Elon Musk, any EVM can be hacked. Request election commission to please invite him to India to attempt hacking our EVMs,'' she said in a post on X.

The state BJP chief noted that despite ''numerous opportunities provided by the Election Commission, no one has succeeded yet.''

On June 15, Musk, a top global serial entrepreneur, called for the abolition of EVMs in a post on the micro-blogging site X, which he owns.

''We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,'' Musk said.

This social media post by the PayPal co-founder gained traction in the world's most populous country, which recently completed its massive federal election procedure using EVMs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)