Left Menu

BJP Andhra Chief Invites Elon Musk to Test EVM Security

BJP's Andhra Pradesh chief D Purandeswari has urged the Election Commission to invite Tesla founder Elon Musk to test the security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This comes after Musk's social media post suggesting EVMs could be hacked by humans or AI, despite no prior successful hacking attempts.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:37 IST
BJP Andhra Chief Invites Elon Musk to Test EVM Security
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief, D Purandeswari, on Monday requested the Election Commission to invite global technocrat and Tesla founder Elon Musk to attempt hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Responding to a social media post by Musk that EVMs should be eliminated due to potential hacking by humans or Artificial Intelligence (AI), Purandeswari made this appeal to the poll panel.

''According to Elon Musk, any EVM can be hacked. Request election commission to please invite him to India to attempt hacking our EVMs,'' she said in a post on X.

The state BJP chief noted that despite ''numerous opportunities provided by the Election Commission, no one has succeeded yet.''

On June 15, Musk, a top global serial entrepreneur, called for the abolition of EVMs in a post on the micro-blogging site X, which he owns.

''We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,'' Musk said.

This social media post by the PayPal co-founder gained traction in the world's most populous country, which recently completed its massive federal election procedure using EVMs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024