"People of Wayanad will bless Priyankaji...": Sachin Pilot extends greetings to Congress leader on her electoral debut from Wayanad

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday extended greetings to party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on entering the poll battle from Kerala's Wayanad, stating that the people of the constituency would bless the latter and make her their voice. Earlier today, the Congress announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest elections from Wayanad, and her brother and leader Rahul Gandhi would retain the Raebareli seat, a Congress bastion.

Taking to 'X, Pilot wrote, "I extend my best wishes to Mrs. @priyankagandhiji on being declared the candidate by the Congress Party from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency." "I have full faith that the people of Wayanad will bless Priyanka ji wholeheartedly and will make her their voice and send her to Parliament", he added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran said that two Gandhi voices will rise for Kerala in Parliament. "From now on, two Gandhi voices will rise for Kerala in Parliament! Wayanad is stepping into history. Rahul Gandhi, who secured a massive majority in the recent elections and brought significant progress to the Congress and the INDIA alliance across the nation, holds Wayanad and Rae Bareli equally. Faced with the difficult decision of leaving one of these constituencies, it was crucial for both Rahul and the Congress party to ensure that this decision did not cause undue pain to his beloved constituents. Thus, he has chosen to appoint his cherished Priyanka as his successor in Wayanad. It is a matter of pride for every Congress worker and Malayali that Priyanka Gandhi, the embodiment of India's Iron Lady Indira Gandhi, has chosen Wayanad as her debut constituency," Sudhakaran posted on Facebook.

"Welcome to the land of Wayanad, the descendant of Indira," he said. The decision of the Congress party came after top party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi held a meeting at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to decide which Lok Sabha seat Rahul Gandhi would retain.

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins. Rahul Gandhi won the seat of Rae Bareli by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. Gandhi had contested this seat aiming to save the lone bastion of the party in the state after he lost Amethi in 2019.

The Congress leader also won the seat of Wayanad, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is finally making her electoral debut from the Wayanad seat after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat by keeping the family bastion of the Raebareli seat. (ANI)

