Left Menu

EU Leaders Weigh Ursula von der Leyen's Second Term Amid Jobs Hunt

EU leaders have yet to finalize candidates for the bloc's top positions, though many praised European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's record. Despite no agreement, she remains a strong contender for a second term, pending further discussions among the 27 member states aligned with recent election results.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-06-2024 04:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 04:14 IST
EU Leaders Weigh Ursula von der Leyen's Second Term Amid Jobs Hunt
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU leaders converged in Brussels but reached no final agreement on top job candidates, though they lauded European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's tenure. Although the informal summit ended without consensus, von der Leyen's track record places her firmly in the running for a second term, with further deliberations slated for later this month.

Following the recent European elections, discussions centered on balancing the results in forthcoming nominations, according to EU Council President Charles Michel. Germany's Olaf Scholz underscored the importance of bipartisan support, steering clear of far-right endorsements. Leaders acknowledged the need for swift decision-making, with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris emphasizing timely clarity for pressing European and global issues.

Von der Leyen's mixed reputation within the EU Parliament sparks an unpredictable race for her reappointment. Portuguese ex-PM António Costa, amid his own controversy, joined Estonian PM Kaja Kallas as notable mentions for council president and top diplomat respectively, while individual support remains fluid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024