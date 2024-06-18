EU Leaders Weigh Ursula von der Leyen's Second Term Amid Jobs Hunt

EU leaders converged in Brussels but reached no final agreement on top job candidates, though they lauded European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's tenure. Although the informal summit ended without consensus, von der Leyen's track record places her firmly in the running for a second term, with further deliberations slated for later this month.

Following the recent European elections, discussions centered on balancing the results in forthcoming nominations, according to EU Council President Charles Michel. Germany's Olaf Scholz underscored the importance of bipartisan support, steering clear of far-right endorsements. Leaders acknowledged the need for swift decision-making, with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris emphasizing timely clarity for pressing European and global issues.

Von der Leyen's mixed reputation within the EU Parliament sparks an unpredictable race for her reappointment. Portuguese ex-PM António Costa, amid his own controversy, joined Estonian PM Kaja Kallas as notable mentions for council president and top diplomat respectively, while individual support remains fluid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)