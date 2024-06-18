Left Menu

Bypolls Set to Fill Legislative Council Vacancies Across Four States

The Election Commission has announced by-elections on July 12 for five legislative council seats in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. These elections were triggered by resignations and disqualifications of MLCs, including former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Key vacancies also arose in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:18 IST
Bypolls Set to Fill Legislative Council Vacancies Across Four States
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that by-elections would be held on July 12 to fill five legislative council seats across four states. This move follows the vacancies created by the resignations and disqualifications of various members of legislative councils (MLCs).

Karnataka will see a significant by-election after former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned as an MLC in January. After quitting the BJP, Shettar joined the Congress before eventually rejoining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, where he secured a victory.

In Uttar Pradesh, a vacancy emerged when Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Samajwadi Party and the legislative council in February. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh each have one seat vacant due to member disqualifications. Another seat in Andhra Pradesh opened up following the resignation of YSR Congress Party MLC Shaikh Mohammed Iqbal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024