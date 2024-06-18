Bypolls Set to Fill Legislative Council Vacancies Across Four States

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that by-elections would be held on July 12 to fill five legislative council seats across four states. This move follows the vacancies created by the resignations and disqualifications of various members of legislative councils (MLCs).

Karnataka will see a significant by-election after former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar resigned as an MLC in January. After quitting the BJP, Shettar joined the Congress before eventually rejoining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, where he secured a victory.

In Uttar Pradesh, a vacancy emerged when Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Samajwadi Party and the legislative council in February. Bihar and Andhra Pradesh each have one seat vacant due to member disqualifications. Another seat in Andhra Pradesh opened up following the resignation of YSR Congress Party MLC Shaikh Mohammed Iqbal.

