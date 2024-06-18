Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for Poll-Bound States with Strategy Meets

The Congress is preparing for upcoming state elections with strategy meetings led by President Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Rahul Gandhi. Meetings are scheduled for Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, focusing on strengthening the party's organization and electoral strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:16 IST
The Congress is ramping up preparations for the forthcoming state elections by initiating a series of strategy meetings. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi will lead these discussions, set to begin on June 24 with Jharkhand officials.

Subsequent meetings are scheduled: Maharashtra on June 25, Haryana on June 26, and Jammu & Kashmir on June 27. These meetings aim to devise robust strategies and bolster the organization ahead of the elections.

Bolstered by their recent Lok Sabha performance, the Congress leadership is optimistic about achieving impressive victories in the states. The preparatory efforts are part of a broader initiative to sustain the positive momentum and fortify the party's standing.

