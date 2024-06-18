Kamlesh Thakur to Contest Himachal Bypolls: A New Political Face in Dehra

In a significant political move, Kamlesh Thakur, spouse of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is set to contest the upcoming assembly bypoll from the Dehra constituency. This announcement was made by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal after receiving the nod from party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kamlesh Thakur, who hails from Dehra, was chosen following a party survey and feedback from local leaders. She will be facing seasoned opponent Hoshiyar Singh, a two-time Independent MLA now contesting on a BJP ticket.

The Dehra constituency, delineated in 2010, has never seen a Congress victory. The forthcoming bypolls aim to fill seats left vacant by the resignation of three Independent legislators who pivoted to support the BJP nominee. Voting is scheduled for July 10.

