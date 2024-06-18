Left Menu

Congress Demands Railway Minister's Resignation Following Railway Mishaps

The Congress has called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Kanchanjunga Express accident, accusing the Modi government of 'criminal negligence' and highlighting numerous unresolved issues within Indian Railways, including high vacancy rates and unfulfilled safety protocols.

Updated: 18-06-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:22 IST
On Tuesday, the Congress demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the heartbreaking Kanchanjunga Express accident, accusing the government of 'destroying' Indian Railways.

The opposition alleged 'criminal negligence' by the Modi administration, citing unresolved staffing and safety issues. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accountability, adding to the pressure.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed to over 1,000 railway accidents since 2014 and pressed for immediate action, criticizing Vaishnaw's public appearances and demanding serious reforms.

