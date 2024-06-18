Congress Demands Railway Minister's Resignation Following Railway Mishaps

On Tuesday, the Congress demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the heartbreaking Kanchanjunga Express accident, accusing the government of 'destroying' Indian Railways.

The opposition alleged 'criminal negligence' by the Modi administration, citing unresolved staffing and safety issues. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accountability, adding to the pressure.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed to over 1,000 railway accidents since 2014 and pressed for immediate action, criticizing Vaishnaw's public appearances and demanding serious reforms.

