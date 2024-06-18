Congress Demands Railway Minister's Resignation Following Railway Mishaps
The Congress has called for the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Kanchanjunga Express accident, accusing the Modi government of 'criminal negligence' and highlighting numerous unresolved issues within Indian Railways, including high vacancy rates and unfulfilled safety protocols.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the Congress demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the heartbreaking Kanchanjunga Express accident, accusing the government of 'destroying' Indian Railways.
The opposition alleged 'criminal negligence' by the Modi administration, citing unresolved staffing and safety issues. Party leader Mallikarjun Kharge directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accountability, adding to the pressure.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate pointed to over 1,000 railway accidents since 2014 and pressed for immediate action, criticizing Vaishnaw's public appearances and demanding serious reforms.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ravi Rana Claims Uddhav Thackeray Set to Join Modi Government Post-Election
"Modi government to be formed with full majority once again": Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to Testify on 737 MAX Safety Issues
Indian Railways Champions World Environment Day with Mission LIFE
Shiv Sena Expresses Discontent Over Cabinet Berth Allocation in Modi Government