Congress Gears Up for Fiery Parliament Session Against BJP
The Congress party is preparing for a heated Parliament session, aiming to challenge the BJP and prevent dictatorial practices. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has expressed confidence in the presence of strong speakers from the INDIA bloc. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins on June 24.
- Country:
- India
In anticipation of the upcoming Parliament session, the Congress party has signaled its readiness to confront the BJP's leadership. Strong opposition voices are expected to ensure that the House is run democratically, according to Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.
At a recent press conference, Shrinate articulated her 'sympathies' for the BJP, citing the entry of proficient speakers from the INDIA bloc into the House. She emphasized that senior Congress members, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, would deliberate on the deputy speaker's post.
'Fasten your seat belts because the temperature of the House is going to rise tremendously,' Shrinate remarked. She asserted that democracy would prevail and the House would no longer be run dictatorially, as witnessed in previous sessions.
