Controversy in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar Challenges EVM Integrity

In a critical stance towards the recent Lok Sabha election results, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has raised questions about the integrity of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Accusing these machines of unfairly boosting the BJP-JD(S) alliance, Shivakumar has called for a thorough investigation into their functioning.

'EVMs have played a role in BJP-JD(S) securing higher than expected seats in Karnataka. EVMs must go. Ballot boxes must return. The results must be investigated,' the senior Congress leader asserted during a press briefing.

Shivakumar pointed out that Congress historically secured two-thirds of the votes in regions like Madhya Pradesh when ballot boxes were used. He emphasized the need for what he termed 'fresh thinking' on the issue, as the BJP and its ally JD(S) recently claimed 17 and two seats respectively, overshadowing Congress's nine seats.

