Varsha Gaikwad Resigns from Maharashtra Assembly After Lok Sabha Triumph

In a significant political move, newly-elected Congress Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad has tendered her resignation from the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Gaikwad, an incumbent MLA, submitted her resignation letter on Tuesday to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, requesting that it be accepted with immediate effect.

A prominent figure and former state minister, Gaikwad had been a multiple-term MLA elected from Dharavi in Mumbai in 2019. She recently emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections, representing the Mumbai North Central constituency by defeating BJP's Ujwal Nikam by over 16,000 votes.

