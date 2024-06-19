Top Domestic Headlines: Heat Wave Records, Timberlake's Arrest, and More

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US heat wave sets records in central, northeast states

U.S. cities are breaking decades-old temperature records this week as a heat wave stretches from central to eastern portions of the country, the National Weather Service said on Tuesday, in what officials are warning could become a deadly weather event. As roughly 80 million people from Indiana to New England sweltered under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning, New York Governor Kathy Hochul activated the state's Emergency Operations Center in response to high temperatures expected to last until the weekend.

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunken driving in the Hamptons

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York, authorities said on Tuesday. Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office.

Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday voted to ban smartphones for its 429,000 students in an attempt to insulate kids from distractions and social media that undermine learning and hurt mental health. The board of the second-largest U.S. school district voted 5-2, approving a resolution to develop within 120 days a policy prohibiting student use of cellphones and social media platforms. The policy would be in place by January 2025.

Biden, Clintons raise over $8 million at fundraiser in critical Virginia

U.S. President Joe Biden raised about $8.1 million in support of his White House bid at a fundraiser in Virginia on Tuesday with former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The event was held at the home of former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

Trump decries state of economy in Wisconsin city where his promise of jobs fell short

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sought to present himself as the best candidate for the U.S. economy at a Tuesday rally in Racine, Wisconsin, where a local factory that he broke ground on six years ago has proven to be a major flop. The former president also vowed to quickly reverse a plan announced by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier in the day that would give hundreds of thousands of people in the country illegally a pathway to citizenship.

Leader of hardline US House Republican group faces Trump-backed challenger

U.S. Representative Bob Good, the leader of a bloc of hardline House Republicans, faces off on Tuesday against a primary challenger backed by both Donald Trump and a key group of moderate Republicans. The winner of the contest between the House Freedom Caucus chair and former Navy SEAL John McGuire is expected to easily carry the strongly Republican-leaning southern Virginia district in the Nov. 5 election, when control of the White House and both chambers of Congress will be up for grabs.

Biden offers citizenship path to spouses of Americans in sweeping election-year move

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a sweeping effort to provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the U.S. illegally who are married to U.S. citizens, an election-year move that contrasts sharply with Republican rival Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations. At a White House event, Biden criticized Trump for separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border and using incendiary language about immigrants in the U.S. illegally, including comments that they were "poisoning the blood of our country."

Killer who attacked Colorado gay club pleads guilty to hate crimes, sentenced

The convicted shooter who killed five people in a 2022 attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado, pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges on Tuesday and received multiple sentences of life in prison without possibility of release. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 24, has already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to state murder charges in a separate prosecution last year for the premeditated attack on employees and patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Pro-Trump groups outspend pro-Biden groups so far in US presidential race

Outside groups supporting Donald Trump's presidential bid have spent significantly more money in recent months than groups that are working to re-elect Democratic President Joe Biden, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign finance records. Pro-Trump spending groups have spent more than $25 million since Trump clinched the Republican nomination on March 6, Federal Election Commission records show, compared to more than $15 million spent by Biden's allies during the same time.

Boeing CEO blasted in US Senate hearing while apologizing for safety woes

U.S. senators on Tuesday attacked the CEO of Boeing for the planemaker's tarnished safety record, overshadowing his apology to families who lost loved ones in two 737 MAX crashes and acceptance of responsibility after a January mid-air emergency. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun faced repeated questions about how much he is paid, Boeing's safety culture, and why he is not immediately resigning instead of retiring by year's end, at a hearing before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

