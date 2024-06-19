Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sent birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi on his 54th birthday. Kharge praised Gandhi's commitment to constitutional values and compassion for voiceless citizens. He lauded Gandhi's ongoing mission to confront power with truth and wished him a happy, healthy life.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi, who turned 54 on Wednesday. Kharge commended Gandhi for his unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and his deep compassion for the millions of unheard voices in the nation.

In a touching post on X, Kharge highlighted how Gandhi's actions reflect the Congress party's ethos of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. He emphasized Gandhi's mission to bring truth to power and to alleviate the suffering of the marginalized.

Kharge wished Gandhi a long, healthy, and happy life as he continues his journey of service and truth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

