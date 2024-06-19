Left Menu

Trump Rallies in Wisconsin: Reviving Past Glory or Stirring Controversy?

Former President Donald Trump visited Racine, Wisconsin, praising the state just weeks before the Republican National Convention. Despite recent controversy about his comments on Milwaukee, Trump reiterated his support for the state, while attacking Biden's policies and stressing the importance of tackling immigration and crime.

PTI | Racine | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:45 IST
Former President Donald Trump made a notable stop in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, extolling the virtues of the state as it gears up to host the Republican National Convention. This visit comes amid controversy, following Trump's alleged criticism of Milwaukee, which he sought to clarify, emphasizing his admiration for the city and state.

During his event, which had the ambiance of a small-town celebration, Trump addressed his supporters, mingling patriotic fervor with political rhetoric. He took the opportunity to lambast President Joe Biden's immigration policies, alleging that an invasion was taking place at the southern border and calling for stricter control.

Additionally, Trump denied that he had planned to stay in Chicago during the convention and reaffirmed his commitment to Wisconsin. As tensions rise with the upcoming presidential election, Trump's appearances in swing states like Wisconsin are crucial in rallying his base and addressing contentious issues.

