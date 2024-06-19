Shivakumar Eyes Channapatna Bypoll
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar may contest the bypoll for Channapatna Assembly seat following JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's election to Lok Sabha. Shivakumar emphasized his deep connection with the constituency, calling Channapatna his political birthplace, fueling speculations around his candidacy.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar indicated on Wednesday that he might contest the upcoming Channapatna Assembly bypoll. He emphasized that his decision would align with the wishes of his party and the voters in the constituency.
'Channapatna is in my heart. It's where my political journey began,' said Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief. He made these remarks ahead of his visit to the town in the Ramanagara district.
The bypoll has been necessitated by the election of JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to the Lok Sabha. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule, Shivakumar's potential candidacy has fueled political speculations. He expressed his intent to bring development to Channapatna, echoing his strong ties with the constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivakumar
- Channapatna
- Bypoll
- Karnataka
- elections
- JD(S)
- Kumaraswamy
- Congress
- MLC
- Yogeeshwara
ALSO READ
Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections begins.
Counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala begins.
Andhra Pradesh Awaits Outcome of High-Stakes Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections
DMK Takes Early Lead in Tamil Nadu Elections
Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Leads in 6 Seats, Congress Ahead in 4