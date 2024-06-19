Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis Sparks Political Standoff

Delhi faces a severe water crisis, prompting Water Minister Atishi to write to PM Modi and threaten an indefinite strike if unresolved. She accuses Haryana of withholding water. BJP's Sachdeva and Congress's Yadav criticize Atishi for theatrics and lack of planning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:03 IST
Delhi Water Minister Atishi has made a bold move by writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the worsening water crisis in the national capital. She has threatened to undertake an indefinite strike starting June 21 if the issue remains unresolved within a few days.

At a press conference, Atishi highlighted that Delhi has been grappling with a severe water shortage due to Haryana's failure to release the capital's share of water. She revealed that only 513 MGD of water was sent by Haryana, as opposed to the required 613 MGD, affecting over 28 lakh people.

Amidst a scorching heatwave, the water crisis has exacerbated the challenges faced by Delhi's residents. On the other hand, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi of using theatrics to divert attention from issues like water theft and black marketing. He and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also criticized Atishi for a lack of foresight and proper planning in managing the crisis.

