Savitri Thakur Writes Slogan Incorrectly, Sparks Political Debate
Union Minister Savitri Thakur faced criticism after a video of her writing the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogan incorrectly surfaced online. The incident, during a 'School Chalo Abhiyan' event, prompted opposition Congress to question her literacy and suitability for her role.
Union Minister Savitri Thakur has come under fire after being captured on video writing the 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' slogan incorrectly in Hindi at an event in Madhya Pradesh. The mishap took place during the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' initiative at a government school in Bramha Kundi, Dhar, on June 18.
Thakur, a Lok Sabha member from Dhar and Minister of State for Women and Child Development, found herself in the opposition's crosshairs. Congress leader K K Mishra criticized her lack of proficiency in her mother tongue and suggested a constitutional amendment to set minimum educational qualifications for election candidates.
Dhar district BJP President Manoj Somani defended Thakur, labeling Congress' reaction as 'petty and anti-tribal.' He stated that Thakur's intentions were genuine and criticized Congress for targeting a tribal woman. The controversy continued with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar questioning Thakur's leadership abilities and the Modi government's preference for less educated ministers.
