Kiran and Shruti Choudhry's Political Shift to BJP Ahead of Haryana Assembly Polls

Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry joined the BJP, rallying their supporters as Haryana prepares for upcoming assembly elections. The Choudhrys criticized the Congress's state leadership, citing reasons of discontent and endorsing PM Narendra Modi's vision and policies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:35 IST
Kiran Choudhry
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry, along with their supporters, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. This move, coming ahead of the assembly polls later this year, marks a notable shift in Haryana's political landscape.

Kiran and Shruti resigned from Congress on Tuesday, accusing the state unit of being run as a 'personal fiefdom,' indirectly pointing fingers at former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Kiran Choudhry, daughter-in-law of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal and a current MLA, has pledged loyalty to BJP, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and vision for India's future.

Welcomed by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, the Choudhrys assured their dedication to the party's success in the upcoming elections. Kiran lauded Khattar's leadership and expressed confidence in contributing significantly to the BJP's mission in Haryana and beyond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

