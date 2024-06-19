Cyril Ramaphosa Begins Second Term in Historic Coalition Government

In a pivotal moment for South African politics, Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for a second term as president on Wednesday during a ceremony held in the administrative capital, Pretoria.

Following a historical shift in the country's political landscape, Ramaphosa is set to appoint a new Cabinet for a coalition government. This change comes after his African National Congress (ANC) party lost its parliamentary majority in an election last month, forcing the formation of alliances with the main opposition and smaller parties.

The inauguration, attended by current and former African heads of state and dignitaries like King Mswati III of Eswatini, Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, and Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa, marks the beginning of what promises to be a challenging final term. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo officiated the ceremony at the Union Buildings, highlighting the start of governance marked by unprecedented collaboration in South Africa's democratic history.

