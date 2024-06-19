Left Menu

Karnataka CM Dismisses Claims of Pressure in Darshan Thoogudeepa Murder Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuted allegations of being pressured to shield Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in a murder case. He asserted that neither ministers nor MLAs influenced his decisions, and emphasized his commitment to allowing the police to operate independently and per the law.

Updated: 19-06-2024 18:01 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday categorically denied any pressure from ministers or MLAs to shield leading Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in a murder case. Speaking to reporters, he emphasized that such claims are baseless.

'Even if someone tries to exert pressure on me, I will not entertain their requests. We've given a free hand to the police to take necessary actions as per the law,' Siddaramaiah asserted.

The case revolves around the abduction and murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor. Seventeen individuals, including Darshan and his actress friend Pavithra Gowda, have been arrested in connection with the case. Police investigations suggest that obscene messages sent by Renukaswamy to Gowda enraged the actor, allegedly leading to the murder.

