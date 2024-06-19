Edappadi K Palaniswami Criticizes DMK's NEET Agitation as 'Eyewash'

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has labeled the DMK's planned NEET protest on June 24 in Chennai as mere 'eyewash'. He argues that the ruling party should address the issue in Parliament to seek an exception for Tamil Nadu from the national test. Palaniswami also dismissed the possibility of readmitting former party member O Panneerselvam and rejected VK Sasikala's intention to rejoin AIADMK, stressing that the party does not function like a typical job that one can leave and return to at will.

Regarding the NEET examination, he stated, 'Staging a protest in Tamil Nadu is an eyewash. The DMK should utilize its 40 MPs to push for an exemption in Parliament.' He added that the AIADMK had similarly raised the Cauvery issue in Parliament when it held 37 seats from Tamil Nadu between 2014 and 2019, emphasizing his party's loyalty to the people.

In response to the NEET agitation and VK Sasikala's potential return to politics, Palaniswami questioned the rationale behind holding a protest in Tamil Nadu. He asserted that those who betray the party would face repercussions similar to O Panneerselvam, who has a history of disloyalty and self-interest.

