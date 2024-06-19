Left Menu

Congress Demands Restoration of Iconic Statues in Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to restore the relocated statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B. R. Ambedkar to their original places in the Parliament complex. He argues that the arbitrary relocation violates democratic principles and the statues' historical significance.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to restore the relocated statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B. R. Ambedkar to their original sites in the Parliament complex. The statues, which held significant historical and moral value, have been moved arbitrarily without any consultation, according to Kharge. Such actions, he asserts, violate the basic principles of democracy.

Kharge emphasized that the statues were installed in their original places after much deliberation and have been symbolic in India's democratic landscape. For example, the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed on October 2, 1993, and has been a site for MPs and visitors to pay their respects. Similarly, the statue of B. R. Ambedkar, installed in 1967, was crucial for public movement and security.

The Congress chief also pointed out that a dedicated committee exists to manage the installation of such statues but has not been reconstituted since 2019. Therefore, Kharge has demanded that the statues be returned to their original locations, emphasizing the need for respect and tradition in these decisions.

