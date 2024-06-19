K Sudhakaran Sparks Controversy Over CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Bomb Remarks

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran ignited a fierce controversy on Wednesday after questioning how many people Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has allegedly killed by hurling bombs. His comments followed the death of an 86-year-old man in Kannur district, who died after handling an explosive device.

Responding to reporters' inquiries about Vijayan's earlier statement regarding crude bomb displays at the Kannur District Congress Committee office, Sudhakaran called the Chief Minister 'stupid' and made accusations about his involvement in bomb-related incidents. Sudhakaran further alleged that numerous young individuals had been victims of bomb explosions perpetuated by the CPI(M) in Kannur.

A woman resident near the explosion site condemned the prevalent political violence in the district, claiming that bomb-making was occurring in unoccupied houses, posing significant risks to the community. CPI(M) has yet to respond to these allegations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan acknowledged repeated incidents of bomb blasts in certain northern areas of Kannur and assured vigorous police investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)