Left Menu

K Sudhakaran Sparks Controversy Over CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Bomb Remarks

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran sparked controversy by questioning how many people Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has killed by bombing. This came in response to an 86-year-old man's death from a bomb explosion. Sudhakaran accused the CPI(M) for bomb-related deaths. The CPI(M) has not responded to these claims.

PTI | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 19-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 21:55 IST
K Sudhakaran Sparks Controversy Over CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Bomb Remarks
K Sudhakaran
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran ignited a fierce controversy on Wednesday after questioning how many people Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has allegedly killed by hurling bombs. His comments followed the death of an 86-year-old man in Kannur district, who died after handling an explosive device.

Responding to reporters' inquiries about Vijayan's earlier statement regarding crude bomb displays at the Kannur District Congress Committee office, Sudhakaran called the Chief Minister 'stupid' and made accusations about his involvement in bomb-related incidents. Sudhakaran further alleged that numerous young individuals had been victims of bomb explosions perpetuated by the CPI(M) in Kannur.

A woman resident near the explosion site condemned the prevalent political violence in the district, claiming that bomb-making was occurring in unoccupied houses, posing significant risks to the community. CPI(M) has yet to respond to these allegations. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijayan acknowledged repeated incidents of bomb blasts in certain northern areas of Kannur and assured vigorous police investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024