AAP accuses BJP of politicizing Delhi's water crisis

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday alleged that Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party government was responsible for the water crisis in the capital city. Furthermore, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of giving a political angle to the situation calling it the "cheap politics" of the BJP.

Speaking with ANI, the AAP MP said, "The only problem is the cheap politics of the BJP. For a long time, Punjab has provided water to Haryana for consumption, and Haryana further sends that water for consumption by the people of Delhi. Delhi is currently short of 90-95 MGD of water and the shortage has turned problematic for lakhs of families in Delhi. We are asking for our rights. For just two minutes, if we kept the right on the other side of the track, they could have provided the water on humanitarian grounds. Our country is known for its little-little humanitarian works and we feed water to ants and our ancestors. In such cases, it is Haryana government's moral duty to provide water to the residents of Delhi." Earlier in the day, Congress' Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva slammed the politicisation of the water crisis issue and held the AAP government and Delhi's Water Minister responsible for mishandling the situation.

He also took a jibe at Delhi's Water Minister Atishi and stated she is only pretending to work. "They have woken up after the tragedy has happened. I want to remind Atishi Ji that she is Delhi's Water Minister and it's her responsibility to fulfil the demands of water. Now, she is doing meetings and pretending as if she is working. If she had taken measures earlier, a month ago, the situation wouldn't have worsened. The people have lost hope from them. They will answer when the time will come," said Devender Yadav.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and requested ample supply of water to the 28 lakh residents of Delhi. "Today I have written a letter to the Prime Minister saying that 28 lakh people in Delhi are not getting water. I have requested that he should help provide water as soon as possible...If the people of Delhi do not get their rightful share of water by the 21st, then I will be forced to do a Satyagraha," Atishi said in a press conference. (ANI)

