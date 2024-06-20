Left Menu

Historic Pact: Putin and Kim Unite Against Western Aggression

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a strategic agreement on mutual aid amidst growing tensions with the West. The pact, hailed as a significant upgrade in relations, covers security, trade, and cultural ties. Details remain unclear, sparking concerns over potential military collaborations.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:06 IST
In a historic move, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed an agreement on Wednesday pledging mutual aid if either nation faces aggression. This strategic pact emerges as both countries find themselves increasingly at odds with the West.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed immediately, but the deal could forge the strongest ties between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Cold War. Both leaders described it as a substantial upgrade in their relations, covering areas such as security, trade, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties.

The summit, marking Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years, has raised alarms in the US and its allied nations amid suspicions of an arms agreement. North Korea may provide Russia with much-needed munitions for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, potentially in exchange for economic assistance and technological aid that could enhance Kim's nuclear and missile programs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

