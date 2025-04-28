Left Menu

Russia-North Korea Military Alliance Strengthens with Strategic Pact

Russia may provide military assistance to North Korea under a strategic partnership treaty. This comes after North Korean troops aided Russian forces in western Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the effectiveness of the partnership, which includes a mutual defense clause established by Putin and Kim Jong Un.

Russia-North Korea Military Alliance Strengthens with Strategic Pact
Russia could offer military assistance to North Korea if required, as reported by the state-run RIA news agency, following President Vladimir Putin’s expression of gratitude towards North Korea for sending troops to aid in expelling Ukrainian forces from western Russia.

The Kremlin, through spokesman Dmitry Peskov, emphasized the pivotal role played by North Korea in the combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region. This, he noted, underscores the effectiveness of the strategic partnership treaty signed last year by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which encompasses a mutual defense clause.

According to the treaty, if North Korea requires assistance, Russia is committed to providing it, highlighting the deepening military cooperation between the two nations.

