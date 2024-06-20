Left Menu

Sara Duterte's Surprising Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil in the Philippines

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte has resigned from her roles as education secretary and head of the anti-insurgency task force, citing key differences with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Duterte will continue as vice president while her decision exacerbates political tensions, uncovering underlying hostilities within the administration.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 20-06-2024 06:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 06:42 IST
Sara Duterte's Surprising Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil in the Philippines
Sara Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte has announced her resignation from roles as the education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body, marking a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. This development comes as Duterte's alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. collapses over critical disputes, including the controversial arrest efforts of a religious leader and differing stances on China's territorial claims.

Duterte will remain in her role as vice president. President Marcos accepted her resignation from other cabinet posts, which will officially take effect on July 19, according to a statement by Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Although Duterte, 46, did not specify the reasons for her resignation, the move highlights the growing political rift between her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Marcos. This resignation comes amid increasing political hostilities and allegations surrounding key policy differences between the two leaders, impacting both domestic and international relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024