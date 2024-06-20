Sara Duterte's Surprising Resignation Sparks Political Turmoil in the Philippines

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte has announced her resignation from roles as the education secretary and head of an anti-insurgency body, marking a significant shift in the nation's political landscape. This development comes as Duterte's alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. collapses over critical disputes, including the controversial arrest efforts of a religious leader and differing stances on China's territorial claims.

Duterte will remain in her role as vice president. President Marcos accepted her resignation from other cabinet posts, which will officially take effect on July 19, according to a statement by Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Although Duterte, 46, did not specify the reasons for her resignation, the move highlights the growing political rift between her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and Marcos. This resignation comes amid increasing political hostilities and allegations surrounding key policy differences between the two leaders, impacting both domestic and international relations.

