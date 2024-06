Putin's Asia Strategy: Strengthening Ties Amid Isolation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a mission to bolster connections with Vietnam amid his growing international isolation due to military actions in Ukraine. Arriving from North Korea, where he signed a mutual aid agreement with Kim Jong Un, Putin's Southeast Asian visit is part of a broader strategy.

In Hanoi, Putin received a ceremonious welcome before meeting Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key officials. The visit follows escalating standoffs with Western nations and criticism from the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam.

Vietnam, which values Russian military supplies and oil exploration technology, is trying to maintain its longtime relationship with Moscow while also diversifying its global partnerships. The nation's balanced stance on the Ukraine crisis remains crucial as it navigates the complex geopolitical landscape.

