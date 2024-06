Putin's Bold North Korea Pact Sends Global Ripples

President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea culminated in a significant military pact with Kim Jong Un, signaling an aggressive challenge to Western interests, particularly concerning Ukraine.

The agreement permits mutual military assistance and potentially supplying weapons to North Korea, stirring global anxiety.

This pact underscores Putin's readiness to escalate efforts against the West, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and strategic recalibrations.

