Karnataka: Police arrest JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna for 'sexually assaulting' man; case transfers to CID

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC and the son of former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, Suraj Revanna was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker, police said. Earlier on Saturday evening, a case was registered against Suraj Revanna under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on a complaint of the party worker that he was sexually assaulted by the MLC at his farmhouse on June 16.

Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation, according to the Karnataka Police. Suraj Revanna was booked for voluntary carnal intercourse against the order of nature with an individual, wrongful confinement of an individual, and criminal intimidation, the FIR read.

A counter FIR has been registered against the JD(S) worker and his brother-in-law on the complaint filed by the Personal Assistant of Suraj Revanna for allegedly threatening and blackmailing the MLC with false allegations of sexual assault. According to the police, the FIR has been registered under sections 384 and 506.

Suraj Revanna is the son of JD (S) MLA HD Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in police custody over separate allegations of sexually assaulting multiple women which shook the state during Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This development comes just days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on June 10.

Prajwal, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)