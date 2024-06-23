Odisha CM Majhi's Triumphant Homecoming: Envisions New Future

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made a significant return to his home district Keonjhar on Sunday, marking his first visit since assuming office. During his visit, Majhi led an enthusiastic roadshow, starting from Ghatagaon High School helipad at 10.30 am, where locals greeted him with fervent applause.

The procession, which saw Majhi waving to crowds along the road, culminated at Maa Tarini temple where he offered prayers. The atmosphere was electric with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as BJP supporters and residents lined the streets, many taking pictures as the CM passed.

Majhi paid floral tribute to Bhimsen Rout, a prominent local leader, and pledged to work for the development of Keonjhar and Odisha. Majhi continued his tour, planning further roadshows in Keonjhar town before returning to Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.

