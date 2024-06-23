Political Unrest: Office of TMC Leader Vandalised, Four Arrested
Four individuals were arrested for allegedly vandalizing the office of TMC leader Pintu Debnath in South Kolkata. The attack injured three supporters and was reportedly conducted by BJP workers, according to Debnath. However, the BJP denies involvement, attributing the incident to internal TMC conflicts.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, four individuals were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly vandalizing the office of TMC leader Pintu Debnath in South Kolkata's Garia area, officials said.
Armed men targeted Debnath's office near Garia station on Friday night, leaving three of his supporters injured. The arrested individuals were identified as Tukai Josh, Asit Halder, Gopal Debnath, and Tarak Das, all named in the FIR, according to the police.
Debnath accused the culprits of being BJP workers, disappointed after their plan to infiltrate TMC failed. However, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh countered, describing the incident as an internal TMC clash over construction business spoils.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam Arrests Prominent Facebook Users Amid Leadership Reshuffle
BJP's Tamilisai Challenges Congress' Vote Validity in Tamil Nadu
Tragedy Strikes BJP MLA's Family: Cousin Ashok Singh Rathore Commits Suicide
BJP Demands Special Session Over Delhi's Water Crisis
BJP Calls for Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation Over Rs 87 Crore Fraud