Political Unrest: Office of TMC Leader Vandalised, Four Arrested

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly vandalizing the office of TMC leader Pintu Debnath in South Kolkata. The attack injured three supporters and was reportedly conducted by BJP workers, according to Debnath. However, the BJP denies involvement, attributing the incident to internal TMC conflicts.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, four individuals were apprehended on Sunday for allegedly vandalizing the office of TMC leader Pintu Debnath in South Kolkata's Garia area, officials said.

Armed men targeted Debnath's office near Garia station on Friday night, leaving three of his supporters injured. The arrested individuals were identified as Tukai Josh, Asit Halder, Gopal Debnath, and Tarak Das, all named in the FIR, according to the police.

Debnath accused the culprits of being BJP workers, disappointed after their plan to infiltrate TMC failed. However, BJP leader Sajal Ghosh countered, describing the incident as an internal TMC clash over construction business spoils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

