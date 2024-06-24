Narendra Modi and Ministers Take Oath in Historic 18th Lok Sabha Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Modi returned for his third consecutive term after winning the Varanasi seat. This session marked significant political moves amid opposition activities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers took their oaths on Monday at the historic commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha. Among the key figures were Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. Narendra Modi, who secured his Varanasi seat, notably started his third consecutive term.
Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from the treasury benches, Modi took his oath in Hindi. Opposition members, holding copies of the Constitution, staged a symbolic protest. The event also saw other prominent leaders such as Nitin Gadkari and S Jaishankar being sworn in.
The session saw opposition figures like K Suresh protest over Speaker appointments, highlighting underlying political tensions. Meanwhile, state ministers followed suit in taking their oaths, contributing to a diverse representation in the new Lok Sabha.
