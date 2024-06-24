Bardella Pledges Vigilance on Russia in Snap Election Bid
National Rally Chief Jordan Bardella emphasized the threat Russia poses to Europe's security and vowed to remain highly vigilant against Moscow's interference if his party wins the snap elections in France. He also ruled out deploying French military support to Ukraine that could target Russia directly.
- France
National rally Chief Jordan Bardella on Monday said he considered Russia a threat to Europe's security and would be 'extremely vigilant' regarding Moscow's interference in domestic affairs should his party win snap elections and form France's new government.
Talking at a news conference, Bardella also said he would rule out sending French soldiers or weapons to Ukraine that could hit targets inside Russia.
