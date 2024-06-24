Bardella Pledges Vigilance on Russia in Snap Election Bid

National rally Chief Jordan Bardella on Monday said he considered Russia a threat to Europe's security and would be 'extremely vigilant' regarding Moscow's interference in domestic affairs should his party win snap elections and form France's new government.

Talking at a news conference, Bardella also said he would rule out sending French soldiers or weapons to Ukraine that could hit targets inside Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)