Stormy Start for 18th Lok Sabha: Modi vs Kharge, NEET Controversy Erupts

The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha began turbulently with tensions between PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Topics of contention included the Emergency of 1975 and calls to safeguard democracy. Meanwhile, scandals such as the NEET paper leak intensified political clashes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:35 IST
The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha started on a stormy note as Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a heated exchange with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge over the 1975 Emergency. Both leaders made strong appeals to uphold democratic values.

In a separate development, the NEET-UG exam controversy deepened with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over five new cases from multiple states. Opposition leaders are rallying to confront the government on this burgeoning scandal.

Additionally, BJP president JP Nadda has been appointed Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, and deliberations began for the Lok Sabha Speaker election, highlighting the intense political maneuvering on Parliament's first day.

