Pappu Yadav Stirs Lok Sabha With NEET-UG Demands

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, widely recognized as Pappu Yadav, created a stir in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with '#reneet' as he took the oath of office.

Yadav began his oath with a declaration of 'Bihar zindabad' and concluded it with fervent slogans calling for a NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar. His impassioned statements drew objections from the treasury benches, prompting Yadav to assert his credentials, stating, 'You win due to blessings, I contest alone … I have won four times as an Independent, you don't tell me.'

In an apparent reference to the ongoing post-election environment, Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab remarked that members were still in an 'election fever' and noted repeated instances of members speaking beyond their oath or affirmation.

Speaking to reporters later, Yadav highlighted the absence of discussions on crucial issues such as NEET and special status for Bihar, criticizing members for invoking religious and political leaders instead.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical courses has been embroiled in controversy due to alleged irregularities.

