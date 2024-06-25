Punjab Crackdown: Nearly 4,800 Imran Khan Supporters Arrested

Pakistan's Punjab government has revealed the arrest of nearly 4,800 supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan, citing a public security order, since the unprecedented protests of May 9 last year—a move described by Khan's party as "a black chapter of Pakistan's history."

On Monday, the Punjab government informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) about the arrest of 4,770 'miscreants' under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) since the May 9, 2023, riots, and it later released 3,511 of them.

Following the arrest of Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in a corruption case, riots erupted with state and military installations targeted.

PTI claims over 10,000 workers and leaders were detained, with over 100 leaders handed over to military courts for trial. However, the Punjab government did not disclose how many face terrorism or Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) charges for attacking installations.

In response to PTI leader Zainab Umair's petition challenging the mass detentions, the Maryam Nawaz government filed a report highlighting 'wholesale' detention orders under MPO sections 3 and 16.

LHC Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq adjourned the hearing to June 28, requesting the advocate general of Punjab's personal appearance.

The PTI condemned the state's crackdown, calling it a brutal abuse of public security orders and vowing that those responsible for these 'atrocities' will face justice.

