Key Political Figures Sworn in as Lok Sabha Begins with Slogans and High Tensions
Prominent political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Hema Malini, took oath on the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, amidst a flurry of slogans and controversy. High tensions were evident as Prime Minister Modi criticized the Congress, and prominent personalities faced legal and political challenges.
In a session marked by prominent political figures and elevated tensions, the Lok Sabha took the spotlight as Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini, and others were sworn in. The session saw a mix of 'jai samvidhan' and 'jai Bheem' slogans, reflecting varied ideological stances amidst the oath-taking ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pointed dig at the Congress, asserting that those responsible for imposing Emergency had no right to profess love for the Constitution. Senior BJP leaders echoed this sentiment, with two Chief Ministers demanding an apology from the Congress party.
Simultaneously, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a legal setback as the Delhi High Court stayed his bail in a money laundering case. Contentions also arose in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar commenting on the integration of rival leaders into NCP. Meanwhile, issues of governance and public safety surfaced with a senior IPS officer's suspension and strong reactions over a car crash involving a minor.
