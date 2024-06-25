Left Menu

Opposition INDIA Bloc Forces Rare Lok Sabha Speaker Election After 47 Years

The opposition INDIA bloc has triggered a Lok Sabha Speaker election by nominating Kodikunnil Suresh, challenging the ruling NDA's pick, Om Birla. This move follows the NDA's refusal to assure the Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition, breaking parliamentary convention for the first time in 47 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:33 IST
Opposition INDIA Bloc Forces Rare Lok Sabha Speaker Election After 47 Years
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of political events, the opposition INDIA bloc has compelled an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post by fielding Kodikunnil Suresh against the ruling NDA's nominee, Om Birla. This rare occurrence unfolds for the first time in 47 years.

Top leaders of the opposition held a critical meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to strategize for the forthcoming election. However, initial disagreements were evident with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressing discontent over not being consulted prior to Suresh's nomination.

NCP president Sharad Pawar advised that the Speaker's election should be uncontested while insisting that the convention of granting the Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition be upheld. The Congress has also issued a whip instructing its MPs to ensure their presence during the voting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024