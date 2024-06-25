Opposition INDIA Bloc Forces Rare Lok Sabha Speaker Election After 47 Years

In a dramatic turn of political events, the opposition INDIA bloc has compelled an election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post by fielding Kodikunnil Suresh against the ruling NDA's nominee, Om Birla. This rare occurrence unfolds for the first time in 47 years.

Top leaders of the opposition held a critical meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to strategize for the forthcoming election. However, initial disagreements were evident with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) expressing discontent over not being consulted prior to Suresh's nomination.

NCP president Sharad Pawar advised that the Speaker's election should be uncontested while insisting that the convention of granting the Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition be upheld. The Congress has also issued a whip instructing its MPs to ensure their presence during the voting.

