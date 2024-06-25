Left Menu

Haryana Increases Pension for Freedom Fighters and Emergency Sufferers Ahead of Polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a significant increase in pensions for freedom fighters, their dependents, Emergency 'sufferers,' and Matribhasha Satyagrahis. The new rates, effective from July 1, see pensions rise from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 for freedom fighters and to Rs 20,000 for Emergency 'sufferers.'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday revealed a substantial hike in the monthly pension for freedom fighters, their dependents, as well as Emergency 'sufferers' and Matribhasha Satyagrahis.

Saini announced that the pension for freedom fighters and their dependents has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000, while the pension for Emergency 'sufferers' and Matribhasha Satyagrahis has been raised to Rs 20,000.

The new pension rates are set to be applicable from July 1, Saini posted on social media platform X. The announcement comes in the run-up to the Haryana elections scheduled for October.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last October increased the pension amounts for Matribhasha Satyagrahis and Emergency 'sufferers' from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Matribhasha Satyagrahis were participants in the 1957 Hindi Aandolan, fighting for the recognition of their mother tongue.

Under the BJP government, Haryana began offering a monthly pension to residents who were imprisoned during the Emergency between June 1975 to March 1977 nearly seven years ago.

