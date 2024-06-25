Modi Pledges Support for SCO Summit in Astana

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of India's unwavering support for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana. The assurance was extended during a pivotal phone conversation between the two leaders.

Despite this gesture, there are indications that Modi himself will not be traveling to the Kazakh capital for the summit scheduled on July 3 and 4. Instead, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to represent India at the high-profile conclave.

During the conversation, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm congratulatory messages from Tokayev on his electoral success. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership, further solidifying diplomatic ties between India and Kazakhstan.

